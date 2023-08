GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There was a heavy police presence at 1802 Brandywine Parkway in Guilderland on August 20 following reports of a stabbing. Two victims were treated for injuries, and one suspect has been taken into custody, according to Guilderland Police.

State police and Guilderland Police were both active on the scene on Sunday, and the investigation remains ongoing. Stay with NEWS10 as this story continues to develop.