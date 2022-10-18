WEST SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On October 17 State Police arrested Deborah J. Miller, 42 of Bethlehem. Police report Miller was arrested after an investigation into theft at a senior living facility.

On September 2, Troopers got a complaint of stolen money from an elderly person living at Ludder’s Country Homes which is a senior living facility in West Sand Lake. After investigation, police found Miller, who worked for Ludder’s Country Homes as a healthcare aid, to be responsible for the theft.

Charges

Petit Larceny

According to police, Miller surrendered herself to SP Sand Lake, where she was processed. She was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Sand Lake Town Court on November 7.