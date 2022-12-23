HAMPTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Damien M. Beayon, 37 of Hampton on December 22. Beayon was allegedly involved in a domestic altercation where he threatened victims with a gun.

On December 21 around 7:50 p.m., troopers responded to a home in Hampton for the report of a domestic altercation. After an investigation, police report Beayon was in a verbal altercation with the victim when he took out a gun and threatened two people. At the scene, police explain Beayon refused to comply with instructions and attempted to arm himself with a long gun which police seized. Beayon was taken into custody, then transported to Glens Falls hospital for evaluation. This incident happened when a restraining order was active against Beayon, protecting the victim.

Charges

Third degree criminal possession of a weapon

First degree criminal contempt

Three counts of second degree menacing

Resisting arrest

Second degree obstructing governmental administration

According to police, Beayon was processed at Granville state police. He was arraigned at the Washington County CAP Court and remanded to the Washington County Correctional Facility in lieu of $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond.