UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that one student was sent to the hospital and the school was sent into lockdown during a stabbing incident at Proctor High School on the morning of October 31. Around 10:50 a.m. on Monday, the teaching staff at Proctor High School in Utica were notified of a fight occurring in the first-floor hallway. When they approached the scene, they found a 17-year-old boy actively stabbing an 18-year-old man.

Without regard for their own safety, the teaching staff immediately acted, separating the two men. The suspect was forcibly disarmed and detained until security staff arrived to assist. He was then taken to a secure area until police could arrive.

The victim suffered from multiple stab wounds to his back and hands. He was treated immediately on the scene by School nursing staff until emergency responders with the Utica Fire Department arrived and transported him to a local hospital for emergency care. His injuries are not considered life-threatening at this time.

UPD’s Criminal Investigations Division and Juvenile Aid Unit have been assigned to the investigation and say more information and the suspect’s charges will be released as soon as possible.

Investigators are asking any students who witnessed and/or who may possess cell phone videos of the incident that would like to come forward, to please contact their Assistant Principal or counselor at school, who will then contact investigators at the Utica Police Department. Additionally, any students who feel emotionally traumatized by the incident should also inform the same school officials, who are available to provide you with all the assistance you need during this time.

The Proctor High School campus will remain closed for the remainder of the week and students will not be allowed to exit the building during free periods and for lunch. A re-evaluated of this process will be conducted next week and the UPD plans on increasing its presence both within the school building and throughout the outlining area in the near future.