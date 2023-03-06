HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Halfmoon man is facing additional charges following a burglary investigation. Tristan Mason, 20, was arrested back on February 13 for allegedly entering business offices without permission and taking items that weren’t his back in January.

On February 15, Mason was given additional charges including second-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny in connection to the original incident. On March 1, Mason was also charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and petit larceny.

Police say during their continued investigation, they found multiple unreported burglaries in the area committed by Mason. Police say the investigation determined a warehouse and a medical office in Halfmoon were also burglarized by Mason, who allegedly damaged property and stole items during the crimes.

Mason was arrested and processed at Clifton Park State Police. He was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Halfmoon Town Court and released.