SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Halfmoon man was arrested following a drug distribution investigation, according to police. Michael Scensny, 33, is facing multiple charges.

An investigation by police into drug sales throughout Saratoga County yielded that Scensny allegedly possessed and sold quantities of methamphetamine on numerous occasions within the county. Scensny was taken into custody on October 17.

The investigation was conducted by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and the Saratoga Springs Police Department. Scensny now faces the following charges:

Charges

Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Criminally using drug paraphernalia

Scensny was arraigned at the Saratoga Springs Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail. He is scheduled to appear back in court at a later date to answer his charges.