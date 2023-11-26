HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Halfmoon man was arrested on Sunday following a physical altercation, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. Andrew May, 77, was charged with two counts of assault.

On November 26, police responded to a disturbance call at 2:41 a.m. near Halfmoon Circle. The investigation determined that May allegedly struck a woman in the face and head with a metal cup and a metal spoon.

The victim, who is reportedly known to May, was transported to Samaritan Hospital to be treated for her injuries. May was taken into custody and arraigned at the Malta Town Court before being released on his own recognizance.