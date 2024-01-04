HALMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Halfmoon man was arrested after an hours-long standoff Thursday morning. The incident took place just before 1:30 a.m. at the Crescent City Mobile Home Park on State Route 9.

Saratoga County sheriff deputies were responding to a report of shots fired when Michael Zirpoli fired shots at the officers, according to police. After a four-hour standoff, the 77-year old was arrested without further incident or injuries.

He was charged with five counts of reckless endangerment and released.