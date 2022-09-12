HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Halfmoon man has been charged with forgery. Brian Stanley, 41, surrendered himself to State Police Clifton Park Barracks on September 9.

On June 28, state troopers received a complaint from a business about several contracts that allegedly had forged signatures. After an investigation, police found that Stanley, who owns New York Renewable Energy, Engineering, and Recycling LLC., submitted the forged contracts.

Charges

Four counts of second-degree forgery (felony)

Two counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument (felony)

Stanley was arraigned in the Town of Halfmoon Court and released. He is scheduled to return to court on September 15.