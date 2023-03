HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Halfmoon man on Friday, March 3, on an assault charge. According to police, Douglas B. Williams, 37, was accused of striking and injuring a child under the age of 7.

A Temporary Order of Protection was issued on behalf of the victim, who is related to Williams. Williams was arraigned in the Halfmoon Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court in April.