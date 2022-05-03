COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Halfmoon man has been arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and having an illegally possessed gun in his vehicle. The Colonie Police Department said Brian Thompson, 41, was arrested on April 28.

On Thursday around 1:30 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle on Central Avenue for several vehicle and traffic violations. Police found that the driver, Thompson, was driving while intoxicated. He was then taken into custody.

During a search of the vehicle, police found a loaded Cobra .380 handgun in the glovebox. Police said Thompson did not have a New York State permit for the handgun.

The handgun found in Thompson’s vehicle (Colonie PD)

Charges

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (felony)

Driving while intoxicated (misdemeanor)

Refusal to submit to breath test (infraction)

Various vehicle and traffic Infractions

Thompson was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court. He was released on bail, pending future court appearances.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. If you know something that might be relevant to this investigation, you can contact the Colonie Police Investigations Division at (518) 783-2754.