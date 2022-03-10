HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Halfmoon man is accused of shooting a gun inside his apartment. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Robert T. Kennedy Jr., 24, was arrested on March 3.

Police responded to the Twin Lakes Apartment Complex in Halfmoon for a resident reporting what appeared to be a bullet hole in their ceiling. Kennedy is accused of shooting into the floor of his apartment, resulting in the bullet entering the apartment below. No injuries were reported.

Charges

Reckless endangerment in the first degree (felony)

Illegal discharge of firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling house (misdemeanor)

Kennedy was arraigned in Halfmoon Town Court and released.