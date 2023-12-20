HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Halfmoon man was arrested on Friday and is accused of forcibly touching a child under 17. Tommy Johnson, 49, is charged with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.

On Thursday, December 14, around 12:16 p.m., troopers received information that an adult man made inappropriate contact with a child under 17. According to New York State Police, an investigation found Johnson touched a child inappropriately while they were in Halfmoon in October.

Johnson surrendered himself to Clifton Park State Police. He was arraigned at the Clifton Park Town Court and was released on his own recognizance.