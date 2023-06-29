HAGAMAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Hagaman man was arrested after a fire Thursday morning. Matthew Kleabonas, 62, was charged with Arson in the Third Degree.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. Thursday, first responders were called to a fire on Chuctununda Street in the village of Hagaman. A fifth wheel camper and part of the attached garage to the adjacent house were fully involved.

Investigators said the fire was suspicious and determined it was deliberately set. After interviews and looking at pictures provided by community members, Kleabonas was arrested and charged.

He was arraigned in the Town of Amsterdam Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to reappear in court at a later date.