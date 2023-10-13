HADLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Hadley man was arrested on Monday, October 2 in connection to a burglary on Bell Brook Road in the town of Hadley. Devin Wyman, 30, faces several charges.

On Monday, October 2, deputies from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary in progress on Bell Brook Road. Following an investigation, Wyman was arrested and accused of entering a dwelling unlawfully with the intent to commit a crime.

Charges:

Second-degree burglary

Petit larceny (two counts)

Wyman was arraigned in the Milton Town Court and was released to pre-trial services pending further action. According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Wyman was charged with the same offense stemming from an incident in Corinth on September 28.