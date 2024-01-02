TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gun violence rattled Schenectady, Albany, and Troy throughout 2023. At the end of the year, Troy was left with three homicide deaths, two of which were gun-related.

Overall, gun violence in Troy was down in 2023 compared to 2022. Take a look at the 2023 and 2022 gun violence statistics as provided by the Troy Police Department.

2022 2023 % change Homicides 5 3 -40% Shots fired 85 75 -12% Shootings 29 24 -18% Gun arrests 46 41 -11% Data provided by the Troy Police Department

Here is a timeline of some of the Troy gun incidents NEWS10 reported on throughout 2023. The timeline includes shots fired calls, shooting incidents, gun arrests, and homicides.

Timeline

January 3: Police probe shots fired near Knickerbacker Park

Troy Police launched an investigation after gunshots rang out near Knickerbacker Park. It happened near Sixth Avenue and 106th Street shortly before 10 p.m.

January 13: Troy PD investigating robbery at Chinese restaurant

Troy Police investigated an armed robbery that happened at Lee Lin Chinese Restaurant on Pawling Avenue. Security camera footage from the incident shows a man, who appeared to brandish a gun, taking an unknown amount of money.

January 18: Troy man arrested on multiple charges after car chase

Troy police arrested Murat Gibson, 39 of Troy on January 17 after officers intervened in a violent domestic incident. Gibson allegedly pulled out a gun during a robbery at the victim’s residence.

January 22: Victim hospitalized after shooting in Troy

Troy police responded to a shots-fired incident shortly after midnight. The incident reportedly left one victim in the hospital treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

February 12: Police investigate shooting in Troy

Troy Police responded to a report of a shooting on 5th Avenue in the area of 118th Street. Police located the victim who had been shot in the arm.

February 25: Troy police investigate 2nd Avenue shooting

Troy police investigated shots fired on February 25 in the area of 2nd Avenue between 114th/115th Streets. The suspect allegedly targeted an occupied CDTA bus.

Police in Troy arrested 31-year-old Deion Austin as a suspect in connection with the targeted shooting of a CDTA bus that was carrying riders. They say a gun and drugs were recovered from the scene.

March 26: Police investigating two shots fired incidents in Troy

Troy Police are investigating two separate shots fired incidents, on Ida Street and 4th Street near Canal Street. According to police, no one was injured.

April 7: Troy police investigating shots fired call

The Troy Police Department investigated a report of shots fired that happened on 3rd Street in the area of Monroe Street. Police said evidence was found on scene.

Three people, including a teen, were brought to local area hospitals after a shooting at the Corliss Park Apartments. Troy police confirmed a woman, a man, and a teenage boy were victims.

Troy Police arrested a suspect in a shooting that left three people hospitalized. Hector Rodriguez, 35, of Troy, was charged with attempted murder.

May 29: Gunshot victim collapses in Troy neighborhood

Troy police received multiple calls for a person who had been shot and collapsed after walking out from the wooded area behind the homes on Ridge Drive. He had a gunshot wound to the torso and was taken to Albany Medical Center.

A 17-year-old was arrested for possessing an illegally owned, loaded handgun, according to Troy Police. Police say the juvenile was arrested in the area of 7th Avenue and Glen Avenue.

June 16: Woman shot in the leg in River Street shooting

Troy Police investigated a shooting that happened in the area of River Street. Police say one woman was shot in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

July 2: Troy Police investigating shots fired

Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened in the area of Van Buren Street and 2nd Street in Troy. There were no reports of anyone being struck by gunfire.

July 3: Troy police investigating homicide

The Troy Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting in the area of 102nd and 2nd Avenue. According to Troy Police, a male victim died.

July 7: Troy Police identify homicide victim

Troy police identified the victim in the 102nd and 2nd Avenue homicide. Police say Alexander Crawford, 39, was shot and killed.

July 13: Victim hospitalized with serious injuries after Troy shooting

A 16-year-old was hospitalized after a shooting in Troy. The shooting took place just after 6 p.m. in the area of 6th Avenue and Swift Street.

July 15: Police investigating shooting in Troy

The Troy Police Department investigated a shooting that took place in the area of 2nd Street and Van Buren Street. Upon arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

July 20: Troy men arrested for possessing illegal firearms

Two people were arrested following a traffic stop. Police say the two occupants of the vehicle both had handguns in their possession.

July 21: Two arrested for possessing illegal ghost guns in Troy

Troy police arrested two people who were allegedly found to possess illegal privately made handguns, also known as ghost guns. The two were stopped in the area of 7th Avenue and Glen Avenue and fled on foot. They were then captured and taken into custody.

A Troy man was arrested following an investigation into a stolen vehicle, according to police. Nazair Joseph, 23, faces multiple charges.

July 28: Troy police investigating after man shot in leg

Police said two men were fighting when the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the leg. He sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was released from the hospital. The suspect fled before police arrived.

July 29: Police investigating shots fired in Troy

The Troy Police Department investigated a shots fired incident that happened on the morning of July 29 in the area of North First Street. Police said no injuries were reported.

July 31: Police respond to reports of shots fired in Troy

The Troy Police Department responded to the area of 5th Ave near Ingalls Ave for the reports of shots fired. Police say the suspects fled the scene before their arrival.

July 31: 1 hospitalized in early morning Troy shooting

One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Troy around 2:45 a.m. in the area of 13th Street and Hoosick Street. Police said the victim and suspect were involved in a dispute that escalated to the suspect shooting the victim.

August 5: Troy Police investigating 4th Street shooting

The Troy Police Department investigated a shooting that happened on August 4. One victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

August 8: Troy residents arrested for possessing illegal guns

Two residents of Troy were arrested following the execution of a search warrant at a residence on Hill Street. Detectives seized two illegal handguns and arrested the suspects at the location.

August 9: Police arrest suspect in Troy 4th Street shooting

A Troy man was arrested in connection to Friday’s 4th Street Shooting in Troy. Pierre Townsend, 34, faces multiple charges.

A 16-year-old was arrested in the homicide of Alexander Crawford after an investigation started on July 2. The 16-year-old was arrested following a search warrant and is charged with murder.

A 16-year-old was arrested following a shots-fired investigation. Police say the incident happened on August 27.

A 17-year-old was arrested in a shooting that happened on Friday, July 28, that left a 32-year-old victim hospitalized. Police say the victim is now at home recovering.

September 8: Troy Police investigating shots fired incident

Troy Police are currently investigating a shots fired incident that happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Jefferson Street and 5th Avenue. Police said they do not believe anyone was struck.

September 16: Police investigating shooting in Troy

The Troy Police Department investigated a shooting that reportedly took place near Third Avenue and 107th Street. One victim was located with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

September 18: Troy PD searching for suspect after fatal 6th Avenue shooting

A man has died, and a woman was injured in a shooting in Lansingburgh on Monday. The shooting took place around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 6th Avenue and 105th Street.

September 20: Troy man arrested in connection to fatal Lansingburgh shooting

A Troy man was arrested in connection to a shooting in Lansingburgh. Gustavo Santana Jr., 27, was arrested in Waterford and charged with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

October 14: Troy Police investigating shots fired

The Troy Police Department investigated a shots fired incident that happened on October 14 around 10:45 a.m. in the area of Madison Street and First Street. No injuries were reported, said police.

October 18: Police investigating shots fired on 4th Street in Troy

Troy Police responded to 4th Street after a man walked into Samaritan Hospital and reported he had been shot. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his knee.

October 27: Troy Police investigating shots fired

The Troy Police Department investigated a shots fired incident that happened in the area of Ida Street and 4th Street on the afternoon of October 27. No injuries were reported, according to police.

October 30: Troy Police investigating 2nd Avenue shooting

The Troy Police Department investigated a shooting that happened in the area of 2nd Avenue near 111th Street. Police say the victim suffered a minor injury to his side.

November 10: Three arrested in Troy on car theft and weapon charges

Three people were arrested in Troy following a stolen vehicle investigation, according to police. Jahmez Mayo, 18, as well as two minors, are all facing charges.

November 21: Troy Police recover stolen handgun on Monday night

A 20-year-old was arrested following a field investigation in the area of Ferry Street and Church Street. Police say the suspect, Keshawn Ward, attempted to flee from officers on a bicycle.

December 5: Troy Police make arrest and seize illegal ghost gun

Troy Police arrested Zach Zeoli, 41, of Troy, following an investigation in the area of 3rd Street and Liberty Street. Patrol Officers were conducting an investigation when Zeoli tried to flee on a bicycle.

December 11: Troy Police investigating 5th Avenue shooting

The Troy Police Department investigated a shooting that happened on December 10. The incident took place on Fifth Avenue.

A 20-year-old with an illegal handgun was arrested after not getting out of a rideshare car after arriving at his destination. Jahdari Hodges, from Troy, faces multiple charges.