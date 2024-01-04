SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gun violence rattled Schenectady, Albany, and Troy throughout 2023. At the end of the year, Schenectady was left with four homicide deaths, three of which were gun-related.

Take a look at the 2023 and 2022 gun violence statistics as provided by the Schenectady Police Department.

2022 2023 % change Homicides 6 4 -33% Shootings 19 20 5% Shooting victims 21 22 5% Shots fired 77 74 -4% Gun arrests 49 75 53% Recovered firearms 69 103 47% Data provided by the Schenectady Police Department

Here is a timeline of some of the Schenectady gun incidents NEWS10 reported on throughout 2023. The timeline includes shots fired calls, shooting incidents, gun arrests, and homicides.

Timeline

The Schenectady Police Department confirmed four separate reports of shots fired between March 21 and 28. Police made several arrests and recovered multiple illegal handguns.

April 3: Schenectady Police investigating shots fired

Schenectady Police investigated a shots fired incident that took place around 5:09 a.m. in the area of Schenectady and Albany Streets. Police said it appears no one was shot.

April 3: Schenectady PD arrests juvenile with a loaded handgun

The Schenectady Police Department responded to a juvenile creating a traffic hazard near 1224 State Street. The young person was found with a loaded handgun.

April 4: Schenectady PD arrest two suspects with loaded handguns

Schenectady Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Albany and Steuben Streets. Both passengers were reportedly found with loaded 9mm handguns.

April 10: Schenectady police make arrest in weekend shooting case

The Schenectady Police Department arrested Pierre S. Sanders, 37, of Schenectady on Easter Sunday. At around 6:20 a.m. on April 9, officers responded to Eastern Avenue near Prospect Street for a reported shooting. They said that they found someone who’d been shot in the foot and thigh.

Four people were arrested after an attempted home invasion on Kings Road with shots fired, according to the Schenectady Police Department.

April 24: Schenectady Police investigate shots fired on Crane Street

Schenectady Police responded to the 1300 block of Crane Street for reports of shots fired on. Police say no one was injured.

April 26: Schenectady Police investigate shooting

The Schenectady Police Department investigated a shooting that happened in the parking lot of 1200 State Street at around 9:50 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot in the lower body.

May 17: Schenectady Police arrest Emmett Street gunfire suspect

The Schenectady Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to a gunfire incident on Emmett Street. According to the police, Joel P. Persaud fired multiple rounds from a .22 rifle during a dispute.

May 20: Man arrested after shots fired call in Schenectady

The Schenectady Police Department responded to two shots fired calls on Thursday, May 18. Steven Hinson, 28, was arrested in connection to the second incident.

May 22: Schenectady police investigating Crane Street homicide

The Schenectady Police Department investigated a homicide that took place in a building on Crane Street. Police said a woman was found dead after being shot multiple times.

May 23: Schenectady Police name fatality in Crane Street homicide

The Schenectady Police Department named the fatality in Monday’s Crane Street homicide in Schenectady. Police said Philomen L. Henry, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene.

May 26: One injured in Edward Street shooting

The Schenectady Police Department investigated a shooting in the area of 105 Edward Street. Officers found a 42-year-old male who had been shot in the leg.

May 28: Police investigating Schenectady homicide

The Schenectady Police Department investigated a homicide on Pleasant Street. Police found an unconscious woman in her 40s who was later pronounced dead.

Schenectady police searched for a potential suspect as a homicide victim has been identified. Police said Tishawn Folkes-Taylor, 44, was found dead on Pleasant Street just after 5 a.m. Sunday.

May 31: One arrested after shots fired in Schenectady

Justin L. Willsey of Schenectady was arrested following an investigation into shots fired. Police said shots were fired in the area of Gerling Street and Van Vranken Avenue.

June 23: Man shot in the foot in Schenectady shooting

A man was hospitalized after being shot in the foot in the area of Mason Street and Avenue B. Police say the injury is non-life-threatening.

A Schenectady man was arrested after being accused of threatening another person with a gun. Around 8:20 a.m. Monday in the area of Albany and Craig Streets, police said John Davis, 62, reportedly brandished a gun during an argument and threatened someone.

August 11: Crane Street homicide suspect apprehended in Scranton

A suspect linked to the homicide at 953 Crane Street is in custody. The United States Marshals Services arrested Bernard L. Alexander in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

August 12: Police investigating shots fired in Schenectady

The Schenectady Police Department investigated a shots fired incident on August 11 on Bedford Street. No victims were reported.

September 17: Shooting in Schenectady under investigation

The Schenectady Police Department investigated a shooting that took place on Albany Street. One person was injured in the incident.

October 10: Schenectady man arrested after shots fired incident

A Schenectady man was arrested on Monday following a shots fired incident on Summit Avenue in Schenectady. Shabon Harris, 44, faces several charges.

October 22: Schenectady Police investigating State Street homicide

The Schenectady Police Department investigated a homicide in the area of 764 State Street. Police found a 42-year-old man with gunshot wounds on the second floor of a building and was pronounced dead at the scene.

October 23: Two arrested in connection to State Street homicide

Two Schenectady men were arrested in connection to the reported homicide on Sunday morning. Kevin M. Dingle, 33, and Jeffery J. Bashaw, 54, were taken into custody shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

October 30: Police investigate shooting outside of Schenectady party

Schenectady Police investigated a shooting that took place outside of a party at 2525 Broadway around 4:20 a.m. Police arrested Dione Kowalchyk, 25, of Watervliet in connection to the shooting.

December 20: Schenectady PD investigates Lincoln Ave homicide

Around 8:49 p.m. on December 19, Schenectady PD responded to a call of shots fired on Lincoln Avenue at Steuben Street. They found one victim who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound along with several bullet casings nearby. He was later pronounced dead.

December 21: Two arrested in Lincoln Avenue homicide

Two people were arrested in connection to the Lincoln Avenue homicide that took place Tuesday evening in Schenectady. Jevoun Drake, 18, is charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, and Jose Amey, 18, is charged with first-degree robbery in connection.