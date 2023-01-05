Schenectady police are investigating a shooting on State Street near the Z Deli between Steuben and Eagle Streets on Monday, August 22, 2022. (NEWS10)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gun violence rattled Schenectady, Albany, and Troy throughout 2022. At the end of the year, Schenectady was left with six homicide deaths, four of which were gun related.

Take a look at the 2022 and 2021 gun violence statistics as provided by the Schenectady Police Department.

2021 2022 % change Homicides 2 (1 gun related) 6 (4 gun related) 66% Confirmed shots fired 67 73 8% Shootings 23 19 -17% Firearms recovered 78 69 -12% Gun arrests 45 49 8% Data provided by the Schenectady Police Department

Looking at the data, homicides, shots fired incidents and gun arrests were up in 2022. Shootings and guns recovered were down compared to 2021.

Here is a timeline of some of the Schenectady gun incidents NEWS10 reported on throughout 2022. The timeline includes shots fired calls, shooting incidents, and homicides.

Timeline

February 16: Schenectady police investigating first homicide of 2022

A man, later identified as Rasheem Cotman, 38, of Menands, died after being shot in the area of Davis Terrace and Third Avenue, said the Schenectady Police Department.

April 30: Multiple people shot on Webster Street in Schenectady

The Schenectady Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Webster Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found two people who had been shot. Both were taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

May 24: Schenectady PD investigating shots fired into house

The Schenectady Police Department was sent to the 800-block of Emmett Street for a report of shots fired in the area. According to police, multiple shell casings were recovered and it appeared some of the rounds may have hit a house.

Officers were called to the area of 800 State Street for the report of shots fired and a man laying on the ground. The victim, identified as Treavine L. Tate, was taken to Ellis Hospital where he later died.

The Schenectady Police Department investigated a homicide that happened on State Street early Friday morning. The victim was identified as John Bass, 24, of Schenectady.

July 15: Schenectady police investigate Saw Mill Tavern shooting

According to the Schenectady Police Department, two people were shot at the Saw Mill Tavern. Arriving officers found a man who’d been shot in the leg. A second victim has reportedly been shot in the foot.

August 9: Schenectady PD investigate Congress Street shooting

A man was shot in the torso in Schenectady. The shooting took place on the 600 block of Congress Street.

The Schenectady Police Department investigated a shooting that took place on Delamont Avenue on Friday morning. Police said a 28-year-old was shot multiple times during the incident.

August 22: Schenectady PD investigating State Street shooting

Schenectady police investigated a shooting on State Street. Police said a woman was shot in the chest.

September 20: Man charged in Schenectady homicide case

The Schenectady Police Department said Markeith Buchanan is accused of shooting John Bass, 24, of Schenectady, at the Vibez Bar and Lounge on State Street on July 1.

September 21: Schenectady PD investigating shooting

Schenectady police investigated a shooting in the area of Craig Street and Delamont Avenue. Police said a man was shot in the leg. He was taken to Albany Medical Center in stable condition.

November 23: Homicide in Schenectady

Officers responded to Odell Street near Brandywine Avenue around for a shots fired call. Once there, they found 26-year-old Matteo Henderson down in the street and later pronounced him dead.