ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gun violence rattled Schenectady, Albany, and Troy throughout 2023. At the end of the year, Albany was left with 20 homicide deaths.

Here is a timeline of some of the Albany gun incidents NEWS10 reported on throughout 2023. The timeline includes shots fired calls, shooting incidents, gun arrests, and homicides.

Timeline

January 3: South Pearl Street robbery suspect found with handgun

An Albany man was arrested on Monday, following an investigation by the Albany Police Department of an alleged robbery. Joshua Loyd, 22, was found to be in possession of a loaded 9 mm handgun, with a quantity of crack cocaine.

Two people are facing charges after Albany police said they were in possession of a loaded gun and drugs. Police said the passenger in the vehicle and was in possession of a loaded .40 caliber handgun and a quantity of crack cocaine and fentanyl.

January 31: Albany man involved in two recent Lark Street shootings

A 19-year-old Albany resident has been charged in connection with two recent shootings on Lark Street. Ernest Legree was allegedly involved in two separate shootings, one happening on January 29, and another in November 2022.

February 2: Albany duo facing gun possession charges after fight

Two Albany men have been charged with handgun possession following a fight at their Leonard Place home, according to a spokesperson for Albany Police. It happened Tuesday, January 31, around 10:50 p.m.

February 6: Albany duo arrested after Second Street shooting

Two Albany men were arrested after an alleged shooting on Second Street. Jean Rosario-Rodriguez, 28, and Tommy Falu-Garcia, 36, face charges.

February 9: APD investigating homicide on Sherman Street

Officers responded to the intersection of Sherman Street and Quail Street for a reported shooting. A man was found who had been shot. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was later identified as Anthony Dias, 39, of Watervliet.

A 37-year-old Albany man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened on Sherman Street. Kerdel Young was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder.

February 15: Two injured after Albany shooting

The incident began as a call for shots fired in the area of First and Quail Streets. Police said two men were shot at the intersection. They were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Albany Medical Center.

March 1: Police arrest Albany man located with a loaded handgun

Albany Police received reports of a man walking around with a handgun in his waistband around Lark and Jay Streets. Police say the suspect, Emmanuel Copeland, 37, of Albany, was found to have a loaded 9 mm handgun concealed in his waistband.

A 17-year-old was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Quail Street.

March 8: First Street shooting sends man to hospital

The incident took place around 9 p.m. Wednesday near North Hawk Street. Police said a 33-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and leg.

March 18: Albany police investigate Saturday shooting

Albany police are investigating a shooting that took place in the early morning hours. Officers arriving on the scene on Broadway near Lawn Avenue found a 48-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

March 28: Colonie man charged in Albany Med lockdown

The suspect accused of causing the Albany Medical Center lockdown on Monday has been taken into custody and faces several charges. Dino Savoca, 61, of Colonie, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, and kidnapping.

April 5: Suspect arrested in Central Avenue gunfire incident

The Albany Police have arrested a suspect connected to a gunfire incident on Central Avenue in March. George Blunt, 25, was charged with one count of Reckless Endangerment and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

April 9: Albany Police investigating Morris Street homicide

The Albany Police Department investigated a homicide that happened in the early morning on Morris Street. According to police, 60-year-old Alonzo Ford was found with gunshot wounds inside his home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

When police, fire, and EMS arrived at an apartment in the 300 block of Colonie Street, Smith says the child was already being rushed to Albany Medical Center. Doctors informed police the three-year-old girl had been shot in the torso, and her injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

April 11: Two Albany residents arrested on gun and drug charges

Albany Police arrested two people after executing a search warrant on Trinity Place. Rasheeda Gaddy, 21, and Tazeek Johnson, 25, were taken into custody on drug and gun charges.

April 11: Albany man identified as the suspect in two separate stolen vehicle incidents

Albany Police pulled over a vehicle on the 300 block of First Street during a stolen vehicle investigation. Detectives found that the vehicle, a 2022 Mitsubishi, was reported stolen on Saturday, April 8. The 17-year-old suspect was also found to have a loaded 9mm handgun concealed in his waistband.

April 12: Arrest made in Morris Street homicide

The Albany Police Department arrested Isaiah Anderson, 37, of Troy, and charged him with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police say Anderson is responsible for the homicide on Morris Street on Sunday.

April 25: Two arrested in Albany after shots fired

Albany police arrested two people while investigating shots fired on Ontario Street. They say Jessica Hillebrandt, 20, of Troy, and Kenyon Hernandez, 20, of Albany were taken into custody.

April 29: Albany man arrested for gunfire incident in March

The Albany Police Department charged Anthony Carter, 18, with three counts of second-degree Attempted Murder and second-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon. The arrest was made following an investigation into a gunfire incident on March 17, where an occupied vehicle was shot at on Orange Street.

May 2: Parolee accused of possessing illegal handgun

A parolee was arrested by Albany police after he was reportedly in possession of an illegal handgun and ran from police.

May 3: Traffic stop leads to three firearm arrests in Albany

Three Albany residents were arrested on Monday following a traffic stop on Clinton Avenue. Daquella Darkins, 28, Omarr Martin, 20, and Murel Crawford, 28, each face charges.

May 5: Albany man arrested for possessing illegal handgun

Albany Police have charged Ansel Caines, 61, with second-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon and third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon. Caines was arrested following a traffic stop on Grand Street.

May 7: Albany man arrested for DWI found with loaded handgun

On May 6, an Albany man was found asleep at the wheel and in possession of a loaded handgun on North Manning Boulevard. The driver, Tariq Royal, 33, is facing multiple charges from the incident.

May 9: Suspect arrested after shots fired near Sheridan Avenue

An Albany man was taken into custody on Monday morning following shots being fired in the area of Sheridan Avenue. The suspect, Saviour Wilkerson, 22, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

May 12: Albany man arrested for firing handgun on Livingston Avenue

An Albany man has been arrested in connection with an occurrence of shots being fired on Livingston Avenue. The suspect, Lajuan Morales, has been arrested by the Albany Police Department on multiple charges.

Albany police are investigating a gun homicide that took place at Village Barber and Beauty on Second Avenue at around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. Although one person died, two more were shot, including a child.

May 14: Albany youth in the crossfire of gun violence

What should have been a peaceful Mother’s Day weekend instead turned into every mother’s worst fear Saturday amid a string of gun violence. Around 2:45 Saturday afternoon at Village Barber and Beauty, three people were hit by a gunman’s bullets.

May 14: Woman charged in South Pearl Street homicide

According to the Albany Police Department, a 41-year-old Albany woman has been charged in connection to a domestic-related homicide that happened on South Pearl Street. Kyisha Smith faces multiple charges.

Albany Police are investigating five shootings that happened over Mother’s Day weekend. They say ten people were shot, including two children.

May 15: Albany community honors barber after tragic barbershop shooting

Community members gathered to honor and remember a local barber killed after a gunman opened fire into Village Barber and Beauty on 221 Second Avenue in Albany. Rev. Reginald Graham is the Owner and Operator of the shop, and he said there were about 10 people in the shop.

An Albany man has been charged after police said he was found to be illegally possessing a loaded handgun. The man, Tamir Tunnell, 23, was arrested by the Albany Police Department on May 16.

A 34-year-old parolee is facing weapon and drug charges after he was allegedly found with a loaded gun and crack cocaine on Lexington Avenue. Lameik Kindred was stopped between Central Avenue and Sherman Street around 1:10 p.m.

May 20: Police investigating Albany shooting

The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the morning of May 20. One man was left injured from the incident.

May 31: Three juveniles arrested after shots fired incident in Albany

Three Albany residents were arrested after a shots fired incident that took place at Hoffman Park in Albany’s South End. All three were under the age of 18.

June 4: Two Albany men arrested on gun and drug charges

Two Albany men have been arrested for possession of drugs and a weapon, according to police. Taliem Smalls, 35, and Dario Lewis, 31, are facing multiple charges.

June 14: Police recover illegal handguns during search warrant

Albany police detectives executed a search warrant at 161 Lark Street. Detectives located a loaded 9mm handgun and a loaded .38 caliber revolver.

June 21: Parolee arrested for illegal gun possession

A parolee was arrested Wednesday night for illegally possessing a handgun, according to the Albany Police Department. Marquis Dixon, 25, faces multiple charges.

June 22: Albany PD investigating Third Street homicide

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the city of Albany. It took place around 12:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Third Street. At the scene, police found an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old with gunshot wounds. The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

June 25: Albany police investigating two homicides

Albany police investigated two separate homicides in the area of Myrtle Avenue and Philip Street and on the 500 block of Hamilton Street. Both victims were reportedly shot and later pronounced dead.

June 26: Albany officials react to weekend homicides

Family, friends, and neighbors gathered to remember Benjamin Rowe, one of the victims who was shot and killed early Sunday morning. Rowe was one of ten people killed in Albany just this year due to gun violence.

June 28: Efforts to stop violence in Albany following homicide

Deandre Morrison was affectionately nicknamed “Nose” by loved ones. At 12:45 a.m. on June 25th, he was gunned down on the corner of Myrtle Avenue & Phillip Street. Morrison was 28.

July 1: Police investigating shooting in Albany

Albany Police announced they are investigating a shooting. One person was injured as a result of the incident.

July 3: Albany Police recover illegally possessed handguns

The Albany Police Department announced they have recovered two illegally possessed handguns from separate investigations. Frank Smith III, 41, of Albany, and an unnamed 14-year-old are both facing charges.

July 5: Albany Police investigating July Fourth homicide

The Albany Police Department investigated a homicide that happened in a Second Street apartment around 11:45 p.m. Police said they found Eduardo Montes, 26, of Albany inside the basement apartment with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Three Albany men were arrested on gun and drug charges after a vehicle pursuit. Police said the driver, Jaquan Caldwell, 27, did not comply and led detectives on a chase. During the pursuit, the passenger, Naftalie Trimino, 29, threw a loaded 9mm handgun, ammunition, and crack cocaine from the vehicle.

July 13: Parolee arrested after shots fired in Albany

Davis Stewart, 35, was arrested following an investigation into reports of shots being fired. Stewart was released from prison in May after serving time for illegally possessing a firearm.

July 16: Albany police investigating shots fired

The Albany Police Department investigated two instances of shots fired. At 11:35 p.m. on July 15, police received a call for shots fired in the area of First Street and Quail Street. Then at 12:05 a.m., police received a second call for shots fired in the area of Mount Hope Drive and South Pearl Street.

July 19: Albany man accused of threatening woman with gun

An Albany man has been arrested after allegedly threatening a woman with a handgun. The Albany Police Department said Mallah Dickson, 37, of Albany, was arrested on July 18.

July 19: Armed man leads Albany police on a brief foot chase

An Albany man is in custody after trying to flee from police with a loaded handgun on Tuesday afternoon. Shandell Bailey, 50, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and obstructing governmental administration in the second degree.

July 21: Albany man arrested following homicide investigation

An arrest has been made in connection to the homicide that occurred on July 4. Thaddeus Planas-Dove, 24, was charged with second-degree murder following an investigation by the Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit.

July 23: Albany police investigating Morton Avenue homicide

On July 22 at 7:15 p.m., police responded to the area of Morton Avenue and Elizabeth Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Naheim Burbridge, 21, of Albany, with at least one gunshot wound to the torso.

July 25: Morton Avenue homicide suspect in custody

The Albany Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a homicide that happened on Morton Avenue. Police have not released the suspect’s name due to his age.

August 3: Albany man arrested on marijuana and gun charges

An Albany man accused of driving high while in possession of a loaded handgun was arrested. Dave Byrd, 27, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree, and one count of Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs.

August 13: Albany man arrested on weapon charges

An Albany man has been arrested following a shots fired investigation, according to police. Zion Gaddy, 22, faces multiple charges.

August 18: Albany man arrested on weapon possession charges

An Albany man is facing charges after reports were made of a bullet hole in the door of a residence on Livingston Avenue. Harold Cowan, 68, was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree.

August 28: Albany Police arrest armed man on Brevator Street

The Albany Police Department arrested Albert Lindh, 33, on Sunday, August 27. Lindh was charged with menacing in the second degree, one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

September 1: Schenectady man menaced woman with gun in Albany

A Schenectady man was arrested on Thursday after menacing a woman with a semi-automatic long rife on South Pearl Street. Jeffery Pitts, 52, faces multiple charges.

An Albany man was arrested after fleeing police patrol and later being found with a loaded handgun and a quantity of drugs. According to Albany Police, Jovonte Heard, 22, faces several charges.

September 4: Albany Police recover firearms from stolen vehicle

The Albany Police Department arrested James Ford, 50, on South Pearl Street on Sunday night. Officers conducted a traffic stop connected to a stolen vehicle investigation and located an illegally possessed loaded 9mm handgun and a loaded Archangel.

September 10: Police investigating Albany shooting

The Albany Police Department announced they are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday morning. The victim, a 19-year-old man, reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to his lower extremity.

September 10: Man arrested in Albany on weapon charges

A man in Albany has been arrested following an investigation into a confrontation on First Street, according to police. Algun Inman, 34, is facing multiple charges.

September 29: Two arrested in connection to shots fired incident in Albany

The Albany Police Department announced the arrest of two suspects in connection to a shots fired incident in July. The incident happened in the area of South Pearl Street and Madison Avenue.

A 17-year-old has been arrested following a shooting investigation, according to the Albany Police Department. The accused, whose name will not be released due to his age, is facing multiple charges.

September 30: Albany Police investigating Central Avenue homicide

On September 29 at 11 p.m., police responded to the area of Central Avenue and Robin Street following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 37-year-old man who sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The Albany Police Department has confirmed that a 19-year-old was shot in the area of Belvidere Avenue and Eileen Street on Friday morning. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

October 7: Albany Police investigating Providence Place shooting

On Saturday around 2:45 a.m., police responded to the area of Delaware Avenue and Providence Place following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old man who had sustained a gunshot wound to his torso.

October 8: Investigations continue into Albany homicide

Police continued to investigate a homicide that happened in the area of North Swan Street and Third Street. The Albany Police Department confirmed a 30-year-old victim died at the Albany Medical Center.

October 9: Albany Police respond to shots fired on Daytona Avenue

Albany Police responded to a shots fired incident around 3:30 Monday morning near Daytona Avenue and Western Avenue. Police say no one was injured in the incident.

October 15: Albany Police investigating Sheridan Avenue shooting

On Saturday at 11:15 p.m., police responded to the 200 block area of Sheridan Avenue following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

October 20: Search warrant yields firearms and drugs in Albany

A search warrant at an Albany residence yielded drugs and multiple firearms, ending in the arrest of an Albany man. Shaquel Brown, 30, faces several charges.

October 25: Arrest made in Albany barbershop homicide

An arrest has been made in the Second Avenue barbershop homicide in Albany. Police made the announcement during a news conference.

A 17-year-old was arrested on Monday afternoon for allegedly menacing an individual with a handgun. Albany Police say they received a report of an armed individual at a residence on South Pearl Street at around 1:15 p.m.

October 27: Two injured in Albany Broad Street shooting

Two people were injured following a shooting in the area of Broad Street and Alexander Street in Albany Thursday evening around 4:50 p.m. Police say two victims were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

October 29: Shooting on First Street in Albany under investigation

On October 28 at 6 p.m., police responded to the area of First Street and Ontario Street following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 51-year-old woman who had sustained a gunshot wound to her leg.

October 29: Albany Police investigating Delaware Avenue shooting

On October 28 at 9:30 p.m., police responded to Albany Medical Center following reports of a walk-in gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers located a 54-year-old man who was being treated for a gunshot wound to his ankle.

November 8: Albany Police recover loaded handgun during domestic incident

A 17-year-old has been arrested following an investigation into a domestic-related incident on Tuesday evening. Albany Police charged the teenager with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

November 11: Albany Police investigating Judson Street homicide

On November 11 at 3 a.m., officers responded to the area of Judson Street between First Street and Second Street following reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police located a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest.

November 13: Albany Police identify Judson Street homicide victim

Albany Police have identified the fatality in Saturday’s Judson Street homicide. Police say when they arrived, 32-year-old Elijah Thompson had a gunshot wound to his chest.

An Albany man was arrested Thursday after menacing a victim with a gun while on parole. Kareem Abdulbaqi, 44, faces several new charges.

November 21: Two arrested following shots fired in Albany

The Albany Police Department arrested Justin Hartfield, 19, and a 16-year-old following a shots fired incident on Monday night. Officers responded to the area of Sheridan Avenue and Dove Street, where they observed the two fleeing on foot.

December 7: APD investigating shots fired near Temple Israel of Albany

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a shots fired incident that took place near the Temple Israel of Albany on Thursday afternoon. Police say no injuries have been reported and that one person, identified as Mufid Fawaz Alkhader, was taken into custody.

December 16: Police investigating shooting in Albany

On December 15 at 9:50 p.m., police responded to the area of North Swan Street and Third Street for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

December 17: Albany Police investigating Central Avenue shooting

The Albany Police Department confirmed they are investigating a shooting that occurred on December 16. Police say one victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

December 23: Albany Police investigate North Lake Avenue homicide

At around 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, Albany police responded to a stabbing on North Lake Avenue for a reported stabbing. They said they found a 74-year-old man with multiple stab wounds when they arrived.

December 24: Police make arrest in North Lake Ave homicide case

A 40-year-old woman from Albany was arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing on Saturday. Police identified Vanesia Brundage as the suspect in the homicide and arrested her for second-degree murder.

December 26: Woman shot in head in Albany on Christmas

A woman is in critical condition after being shot in Albany on Christmas. According to the Albany Police Department, the shooting happened on the 700 block of State Street. She later died from her injuries.

December 28: Albany Police arrest teen on weapon and drug charges

A 15-year-old was arrested following a brief foot chase. Police say the suspect had a loaded 9mm handgun and crack cocaine.