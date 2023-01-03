ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany was rattled with gun violence throughout 2022. Overall, shots fired incidents were down but shooting incidents were up compared to 2021.

Take a look at the 2022 and 2021 gun violence statistics as provided by the Albany Police Department. The homicide category does not only include those who died from gun violence, but stabbings and other ways as well.

2021 2022 % change Homicides 18 19 6% Confirmed shots fired 216 204 -6% Unconfirmed shots fired 66 27 -59% Unfounded shots fired 106 120 13% Shooting incidents 67 78 16% Victims shot 96 96 0% Crime guns recovered 115 147 28% Gun arrests 97 110 13% Numbers provided by the Albany Police Department.

Looking at the data, there was one more homicide in 2022 than in 2021. Confirmed shots fired incidents were only down 6% in 2022. The number of people shot was the same for both years.

In 2022, the Albany Police Department did recover more guns and arrested more people for these guns with 147 recovered and 110 people arrested.

Here is a timeline of some of the Albany gun incidents NEWS10 reported on throughout 2022. The timeline includes shots fired calls, shooting incidents, and gun arrests.

Timeline

An Albany man was arrested after he was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded handgun on Madison Avenue. The Albany Police Department said Willie Green, 39, was arrested after a pursuit.

An Albany woman was arrested after police said she pointed a loaded handgun at a man the morning of January 3.

According to the Albany Police Department, loaded handguns and a number of drugs were allegedly found during a search warrant in Albany. One man was arrested following the search warrant.

On January 9 around 5:15 a.m., Albany Police responded to a home on the 400 block of Second Street for reports of a domestic related incident. Upon arrival, officers allegedly found a man inside the home with a .38 caliber handgun, crack cocaine, and over $6,000.

January 9: Albany police recover loaded handgun during traffic stop

Albany police recovered a loaded handgun around 1:15 a.m. on January 9 after a traffic stop on Central Avenue.

January 10: Teen hospitalized with gunshot wound in Albany

According to the Albany Police Department, an 18-year-old man was hospitalized after a shots fired call in Albany. The man walked into Albany Med with a gunshot wound to the foot.

January 17: Albany man who inspired change to youthful offender law arrested on gun charges

An Albany man who inspired changes to New York State’s youthful offender law as a teen was arrested again. The Albany Police Department said Marquis Dixon, 24, was arrested in connection with a shots fired incident.

January 30: Albany Police arrest teen after shots fired call

Albany Police officers recovered two handguns after a shots fired call. Police said the incident took place around 2:40 p.m. near the 400 block of Elk Street.

A man was charged after an investigation into gun and drug sales in Albany. The Albany Police Department said Rickardo Smith, 39, was arrested on February 2.

February 6: Man enters Albany Med with gunshot wound after shots fired

The Albany Police Department said a shots fired call came in around 6:40 p.m. on February 5. According to reports, police responded to the area of 129 Green Street.

The Albany Police Department arrested seven people after guns and drugs were recovered following separate investigations.

February 10: Albany police recover handguns during traffic stop

Two people were arrested after detectives recovered two loaded handguns during a traffic stop. The Albany Police Department said Joezier Rozier, 18, of Albany and a 17-year-old were arrested on February 9.

February 11: 2 men arrested in shooting near Ontario Street

Albany police arrested two men in connection with a shooting incident. Police said officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Ontario and Third Streets.

February 21: Parolee charged with shooting man in face in Albany

A parolee was charged after allegedly shooting a man in the face in Albany. The Albany Police Department said Eugene Royal, 30, was arrested after an investigation into the incident.

Albany Police officers responded to a home on Pieter Schuyler Court to investigate a domestic incident. Officers said El-Shahiem Coles, 32, of Albany, had allegedly popped the tires on a woman’s car and also pointed a handgun at her.

According to the Albany Police Department, a man was injured after a shooting in Albany. Police said the injured man sustained minor injuries.

March 5: Albany Police recover handgun during domestic incident

Officers responded to an apartment on the 400 block of Livingston Avenue between Quail Street and North Lake Avenue for reports of a domestic dispute. A man inside the apartment was allegedly armed with a handgun and had threatened a woman during an argument.

An Albany man was arrested for allegedly having a loaded gun and cocaine at his residence on Catherine Street.

The Albany Police Department arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened on Central Avenue.

March 28: Arrest made after South Pearl Street shooting

Police were called to the 600-block of South Pearl Street for reports of shots fired. A short time later, Shiron Clayton, 39, entered the emergency room at Albany Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Albany police arrested a Troy man after a traffic stop on North Lake Avenue. Dequan Beverly, 34, of Troy was allegedly found with a loaded handgun.

Police were called to the area of Lark Street and Washington Avenue for reports of a man with a gun. Adam Smith, 54, of Albany, was allegedly found with a loaded .22 caliber revolver.

The Albany Police Department arrested two people, as well as recovered three loaded guns and a number of drugs. Jamel Mayo, 22, of Albany, and Daunte Ethridge, 20, of Durham, North Carolina were arrested after a traffic stop.

Albany Police said they arrested a 16-year-old who allegedly had a handgun after a foot chase.

Albany Police were called to a domestic-related incident in the area of North Pearl Street and Wilson Street. Upon arrival, officers saw Jameela Fredericks, 28, who was allegedly holding a handgun.

April 12: Albany PD recover weapons in two separate incidents

Albany police recovered a handgun and various long arms after two separate incidents. Two men were arrested as a result.

The Albany Police Department and Marshals arrested 18 people after executing several search warrants across Albany.

April 24: Albany Police investigating shots fired incident

Albany Police officers were called to the intersection of Clinton Avenue and Lexington Avenue for a report of shots fired in the area.

April 27: Albany teen arrested in shots fired incident

A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with a shots fired incident that took place on Central Avenue in March. During his arrest, police said he had a loaded handgun.

April 30: One shot on Grand and Madison Avenue overnight

Christopher Bryant, 30, of Albany was found near the intersection of Madison Avenue with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

Officers responded to a home on Stanwix Street for reports that a man had been shot. When police arrived they found a 30-year-old man inside with gunshot wounds. A man was charged in connection with the homicide the next day.

May 6: Albany teen charged with attempted murder

A 15-year-old from Albany was charged with attempted murder in connection with an April shooting incident. The Albany Police Department said the teen was arrested after a different incident on May 5.

May 10: Albany Police investigating Partridge Street shooting

The Albany Police Department said a shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. on the 200-block of Partridge Street. A 60-year-old woman was shot and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A 26-year-old Albany man who police say shot another man in the legs was arrested.

Two people were arrested and a loaded handgun was recovered after officers responded to the area of Clinton Avenue between Dove and Lark Streets for reports of a man with a handgun.

May 16: Arrest made in Partridge Street shooting

An Albany man was arrested in connection to a shooting on Partridge Street. A 60-year-old woman was injured in the incident.

May 26: Albany police investigating Quail Street homicide

At around 1:20 a.m., officers responded to the scene at the corner of Quail and Second Streets for a reported shooting. They found the 35-year-old man with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police were called to the area of First and Quail Streets for reports of a man with a gun. Ahquis Traver, 30, of Albany was allegedly found to have a loaded 9mm handgun.

Albany police said a shooting happened in the area of Third and North Swan Streets. A man was shot in the leg, police said.

A 16-year-old Albany resident who police said was driving a stolen car while possessing a loaded handgun was arrested.

June 2: Albany man arrested with a loaded handgun

Police were called to the area of Morton Avenue and Eagle Street for reports of a man armed with a handgun. The Albany Police Department said Alphonso Robinson, 46, of Albany was arrested following an investigation.

June 2: Albany man arrested for drugs and weapon possession

The Albany Police Department arrested a man on gun and drugs charges on South Pearl Street. Police said Donte Scott, 20, of Albany was taken into custody following an investigation.

June 5: Albany Police investigating homicide on Central Avenue

Officers said they heard several shots being fired on the 500 block of Central Avenue between Partridge Street and Manning Boulevard. A 33-year-old man was found in a nearby parking lot with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

June 5: Albany Police arrest two men after shots fired call

Albany police recovered two handguns after a call of shots fired involving a car. The incident took place at about 12:20 a.m. in the area of Madison Avenue and Trinity Place.

Three people were arrested after police allegedly found them driving a stolen car. One was allegedly found with a loaded 9mm handgun.

An Albany man who police said fired several shots from a handgun on Second Street was arrested.

The Albany Police Department recovered multiple guns and ammunition after a man allegedly shot through his apartment floor. Cuyler Vanderwerker, 29, of Albany, was arrested after the incident.

An Albany man is facing several charges after police said he was walking with a loaded ghost gun. Billy Croft, 53, was reportedly found with a loaded 9mm ghost gun hiding in his shirt pocket. Clonazepam pills were also recovered.

Two teenage boys were arrested in Albany after police said they were found to be in possession of illegal, loaded firearms. Around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, police tried to stop the teenagers on McCrossin Avenue near Thornton Street, but both boys ran away from officers.

The Albany Police Department said a security guard for Motel 6 on Watervliet Avenue Ext., was shot during a robbery Saturday evening. Police said at about 10 p.m., a man entered the Motel lobby and demanded cash from an employee at the counter.

June 26: Albany police investigating shooting

Albany police are investigating a shooting incident that happened near Second Street. On Sunday around 6 p.m., officers responded to the area of Second and Judson Streets for reports of shots fired.

July 4: Daytime shooting leaves 1 dead in Albany

A woman has died after a daytime shooting on North Pearl Street Sunday afternoon. Police said around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, they were called to the 200 block of the street, near Livingston Avenue for a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, officers found Dominique Eley, 27, of Albany, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

July 7: Albany PD investigating shooting near Madison Ave

The Albany Police Department investigated a shooting near Madison Avenue and Ontario Street. Police said a 21-year-old man was located with a gunshot wound to the butt.

A man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a loaded handgun at a woman Saturday morning. Jason Bryant, 36, of Albany was arrested following an investigation by the Albany Police Department.

July 12: Albany teen charged with attempted murder

Teivon Degney, 18, of Albany was arrested on Tuesday afternoon, facing criminal charges over an early morning shooting. According to the Albany Police Department, he was also arrested on the strength of two outstanding bench warrants issued by the city court system.

Karissa Watkins, 31, of Albany was arrested and accused of pointing a loaded handgun at her ex-boyfriend. Police said that, after he disarmed Watkins, she got her child to stab him.

July 23: Albany PD investigates First Street shots fired

About 10:50 p.m., on Friday, Albany Police were called to an area of First Street between N. Lake Avenue and Quail Streets for a report of shots fired. According to the Albany Police Department, police recovered some evidence at the scene that prompted an investigation into the incident.

A Clifton Park teen who allegedly had a handgun on him after a call for shots fired Thursday has been arrested. Albany Police officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Lexington Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday, for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found evidence consistent with gunshots and began to conduct an investigation.

Police have made an arrest in connection to an afternoon shooting on Lark Street. A woman was injured in the incident.

A total of six people were shot, and one died, after two separate shooting incidents Tuesday morning, according to the Albany Police Department. Both took place on Central Avenue.

The Albany Police Department worked alongside the United States Marshals Service to arrest a parole absconder who was wanted out of Catskill. Antiel Pagan, 22, was arrested Wednesday morning at an apartment on the 300 block of Washington Avenue.

August 21: Two grazed in Washington Avenue shooting

The Albany Police Department reported a shooting early Sunday morning on Washington Avenue near Quail Street. They say they identified two people who were grazed by bullets.

August 21: Albany Police seize guns in two separate arrests

Albany police say they recovered two guns and other illegal weapons during separate investigations on Friday. One involved an armed teen, and the other an armed man in his 60s.

An Albany man has been arrested after police said he was found with an illegally possessed handgun. The Albany Police Department said Kirkland Wright, 35, was arrested on August 26.

August 28: 6 people injured in overnight Albany shooting

Albany police investigated a shooting incident that occurred early Sunday morning on Hamilton Street in Pine Hills. According to police, on Sunday around 3 a.m., officers were clearing a large unruly crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets where people in the crowd were fighting with each other.

Albany police officers responding to a complaint of two men armed with a handgun on Lark Street Friday night found the pair, and recovered the loaded weapon, officials said. Around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lark and Hamilton Streets for reports that a man had just removed a handgun from his waistband and threw it into a bag that was being carried by another man.

September 2: Albany man allegedly throws gun onto school property

A 19-year-old Albany man who allegedly ran from police and threw a loaded handgun onto school property on Thursday has been arrested. Detectives tried to stop Marshall Gause at about 1:30 p.m. in reference to an investigation. As detectives approached, Gause reportedly ran down Sheridan Avenue with a gun in his hand, starting a foot chase.

The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting that reportedly took place early Friday morning on Lark Drive. Officers were called to the scene just after midnight for reports of shots fired.

September 4: Albany PD investigate a homicide on Madison Ave

Albany Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning inside a building on Madison Avenue. Police say two people were shot during a large party. This shooting incident marks Albany’s 10th homicide.

September 5: Albany PD investigate a homicide on Madison Ave

Two people were shot during a large party on Madison Avenue, one fatally. 35-year-old Fareed Sanders of Albany was found inside of the building with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

An Albany teenager, who was arrested in March for a robbery, has been arrested again after police said he caused a domestic assault with a stolen handgun.

Police investigated after a report of shots fired in the area of Western Avenue and Ontario Street. A teenager was also stabbed in the incident.

September 14: Albany PD investigate shots fired on New Hope Terrace

Albany Police responded to a shots fired incident in the city at about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the incident took place in the area of New Hope Terrace.

September 19: Albany man accused of pointing handgun at 2 women

An Albany man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly pointing a loaded handgun at two women inside a Park Avenue apartment. The incident was reported to police around noon, and officers were sent to an apartment on the 500-block of Park Avenue between South Lake Avenue and Quail Street to investigate.

September 29: Albany man accused in August shots fired incident

A man was arrested in connection with an August shots fired incident that took place in the area of Central and Lexington Avenues.

September 30: Albany PD investigating Hamilton Street homicide

The Albany Police Department said a shooting took place on the 400-block of Hamilton Street, resulting in one death. Brian Moses, 20, was charged in connection with the homicide on October 1.

October 3: Albany Police probe deadly Central Avenue shooting

A 24-year-old man was shot and killed on Central Avenue near the intersection of Central Avenue and Robin Street. An Albany man was charged in connection with the shooting that day.

An Albany man was arrested after police said he threatened a woman. A loaded handgun was also recovered.

October 15: Albany police arrest two for stolen gun

Albany police arrested two people for allegedly having a loaded gun in their car. The gun was allegedly stolen out of South Carolina in 2016.

October 22: Albany PD investigating Robin Street shooting

The shooting took place just after 9:30 p.m. on Robin Street. Police said an 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg.

The Albany Police Department said Jaiquan Brown, 31, was arrested after he was allegedly found with drugs and a stolen handgun.

A double shooting on the 300-block of Second Street between North Lake Avenue and Judson Street left one dead and one injured.

November 17: Teen shot in Albany

Police said a 16-year-old was shot in the back on the 100 block of 3rd Avenue in Albany.

Two men were arrested and a loaded handgun was recovered in Albany following a traffic stop, said police.

December 8: Albany investigations recover guns and narcotics

Albany detectives conducted two separate investigations on Southern Boulevard and reportedly recovered three loaded handguns as well as various narcotics.

An Albany man was arrested after allegedly firing a handgun during an attempted car robbery which resulted in a car crash.

An Albany man was arrested after police conducted a search warrant at an apartment on the 600-block of Park Avenue. Drugs and an illegal handgun were also reportedly recovered.