EPHRATAH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Yorkville man has been found guilty of murder and arson charges, according to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. Anthony Dotson Jr., 25, was indicted back in November 2022 in connection to a fatal Ephratah house fire.

On May 13, 2022, a fire was reported at a residence on State Route 67, which resulted in the death of 74-year-old Sara Stinnett. An investigation determined that Stinnett had been murdered and that the house was intentionally set ablaze.

Further investigation led to Dotson’s arrest on August 3, 2022. On July 19, he was convicted by a jury of the following charges:

Charges

Second-degree murder

First-degree arson

First-degree assault

Second-degree strangulation

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Dotson is scheduled to be sentenced at Fulton County Court on October 2.