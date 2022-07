ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A jury found Paul Barbaritano guilty of Murder in the Second Degree Monday afternoon. He was charged in the 2019 death of Nicole Jennings.

Prosecutors said he tightened a karate belt around her neck and slashed her throat. Barbaritano took the stand on Friday and said her death was accidental.

The jury deliberated for less then three hours. Barbaritano is scheduled to be sentenced in August.