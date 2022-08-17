GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A registered sex offender has been arrested after he allegedly held a victim against her will. Police believe there may be more victims.

Police said Wyatt Bleau, of Guilderland, repeatedly sexually assaulted and held a victim against her will at his residence between August 11 and August 17. He is facing the following charges:

Strangulation 2nd

Criminal Obstruction Breathing

Assault 3rd

Rape 1st

Criminal Sexual Act 1st

Police believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information should contact an investigator with the Criminal Investigation Unit at 518-356-1501 or email leachb@gpdny.org.