GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A registered sex offender has been arrested after he allegedly held a victim against her will. Police believe there may be more victims.
Police said Wyatt Bleau, of Guilderland, repeatedly sexually assaulted and held a victim against her will at his residence between August 11 and August 17. He is facing the following charges:
- Strangulation 2nd
- Criminal Obstruction Breathing
- Assault 3rd
- Rape 1st
- Criminal Sexual Act 1st
Police believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information should contact an investigator with the Criminal Investigation Unit at 518-356-1501 or email leachb@gpdny.org.