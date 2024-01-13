GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Guilderland Police Department announced they are investigating a stabbing that reportedly took place at Crossgates Mall. The incident occurred on Friday night.

On January 12 at 6 p.m., police responded to the mall following the report of a fight. Upon arrival, officers determined that there was no active conflict and that any possible participants had already left the area.

Officers were later notified that a 24-year-old man had been taken to St. Peter’s Hospital to be treated for stab wounds sustained in a fight at Crossgates earlier in the evening. Police stated that the stabbing is believed to be an isolated incident and there are no threats to the public.

There are currently no suspects in custody, according to Guilderland Police. The investigation remains ongoing.