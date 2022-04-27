GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Guilderland Police Department said they arrested two teens on larceny charges. Police said the teens were responsible for several larcenies in the Guilderland, Fort Hunter area.

On Friday, April 22, at around 3:45 a.m., Guilderland Police received a call for property that was stolen from a vehicle in Guilderland around the Fort Hunter area. At around 4:45 a.m., Officers observed two subjects in possession of a bicycle that was reported stolen.

The subjects were arrested and found to be in possession of a significant amount of property that appeared to be from several larcenies in the area. The two subjects were identified as Rashat M. Savini, 19, of Rotterdam, and a 15-year-old man from Rotterdam.

According to New York State Police, Savini was charged with:

Criminal mischief in the third degree (felony)

Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

Making graffiti (A misdemeanor)

Conspiracy in the 5th degree (A misdemeanor)

Trespass (violation)

The 15-year-old was charged with:

Criminal mischief in the 3rd degree (felony),

Making graffiti (misdemeanor),

Conspiracy in the 6th degree (misdemeanor)

Trespass (violation)

Savini was released on an appearance ticket and ordered to appear in Guilderland Town Court at a later date. The juvenile male was released to the custody of a parent, and ordered to appear in Albany County Court at a later date.

During the morning hours of April 22, police received several reports of vehicle larcenies during the night in the same area. Guilderland Police currently has unclaimed property and asks that the public contact the Police Department at 518-356-1501 if they are missing items.

The investigation is ongoing. Guilderland Police says to take steps to protect yourselves from theft by locking vehicle doors at night and avoid leaving high-value items in your vehicle.