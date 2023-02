Christopher Jones was charged with Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child and four counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been accused of sexually assaulting minor girls in the town of Guilderland. Police said Christopher Jones sexually abused the girls when they were younger.

Jones was arrested, arraigned and sent to the Albany County Jail. He was charged with Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child and four counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Patricia Stallmer at (518) 356-1501 or email

stallmerp@gpdny.org.