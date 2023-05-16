GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Guilderland man was arrested on Monday for allegedly inappropriately touching a child under 17 and providing the child with Cannabis in Milton, according to New York State Police. James Keister, 62, faces multiple charges.

On Friday, May 5, around 3:30 p.m., troopers received information alleging inappropriate contact between an adult man and a child under 17. Police say an investigation found that Keister had inappropriately touched the child while in Saratoga, while also providing the child cannabis in Milton.

Keister was arrested by the Saratoga State Police and was processed. He was arraigned at the Milton Town Court and released on his own recognizance.