GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Guilderland man was arrested on Wednesday and is charged with possessing child pornography, according to New York State Police. Devan Zelezniak, 35, is charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child.

Troopers say Zelezniak is accused of possessing images consistent with child sexual exploitation. Police investigation stemmed from a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police arrested Zelezniak at his home and took him to Latham State Police quarters for processing. He was arraigned at the Guilderland Town Court and was released on his own recognizance.