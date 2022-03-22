GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Guilderland man, employed by the Guilderland Central School District, has been arrested on a Rape charge.

Raquan Dyson, 28, was arrested Tuesday after police said he went to the home of a 14-year-old girl to have sex with her. Police said he had previously had sexual contact with the victim.

Dyson is facing the following charges:

Rape in the Second Degree, a Class D Felony

Criminal Sexual Act in Second Degree, a Class D Felony

Disseminating Indecent Materials to Minors in the First Degree, a Class D Felony

Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A Misdemeanor

He was arraigned and sent to the Albany County Jail on $50,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

Dyson is employed as a custodian at Farnsworth Middle School in the Guilderland school district. Police said the district has been notified.

In a letter to Guilderland families, Superintendent Marie Wiles said Dyson was hired in December 2021 and passed a background check. She said he worked the evening shift and was not in the building during regular school hours with students. She also said the victim is a middle school student.

Wiles is encouraging any parents with additional information to contact her office or the police department. Her letter can be read in-full below:

Dear GCSD Families, On Tuesday, March 22, the Guilderland Central School District learned that a custodial worker was arrested by the Guilderland Police Department and charged with three felonies and one misdemeanor as a result of an alleged inappropriate relationship with a Farnsworth Middle School student. The alleged incidents took place off school property. Upon learning of the arrest, the Guilderland Central School District immediately revoked all access to GCSD buildings pending further action. This employee was hired in December 2021 and cleared the required New York State Department of Education fingerprinting and background check. No issues were found at the time. Furthermore, the individual worked the evening shift and was not in the building during regular school hours with students. The district has been working with the Guilderland Police Department while it conducts an investigation and will continue to do so until it is complete. More details will be released directly by the Guilderland Police Department. If your child has any additional information that pertains to this situation and could be helpful, contact my office or the Guilderland Police Department at 518-356-1501. We understand this news may be upsetting and may generate emotions and many questions within our school community. We are committed to providing a safe and emotionally supportive educational environment for the children at Farnsworth Middle School and all of our students, and we will do our best to share additional information as it becomes available. Please do not hesitate to contact me or FMS Principal Michael Laster if you have any questions or concerns. Sincerely, Marie Wiles, Ph.D.

Superintendent

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has had similar contact with Dyson is asked to contact Guilderland police at 518-356-1501.