ULSTER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Guatemalan citizen who most recently resided in Lynn, Massachusetts, was sentenced today to over four years in prison for distributing fentanyl. Heberto Martinez, 38, was sentenced on Thursday after previously pleading guilty.

Martinez admitted as part of his guilty plea that he was a member of a Boston-based drug trafficking group that trafficked 1.1 kilograms of a fentanyl mixture from Lynn to others who would distribute the drugs in northern Ulster County. He was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations and the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team on March 22, 2022.

Martinez remained in custody since his arrest. He will serve a 2-year term of supervised release following his release from prison, given he is not removed from the United States.