GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Greenwich man was arrested for allegedly having sexual relations with a female under the age of 17. Matthew A. Moses, 34, is facing charges of rape in the third degree, forcible touching, and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place in March. Moses was arraigned at the Washington County CAP Court and remanded on bail. Moses is being held pending court appearances at a later date.