GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Greenwich man was arrested on Friday following an investigation regarding a missing child. John Ingraham, 44, has been charged with first-degree custodial interference.

On January 6, around 8:52 a.m., troopers responded to a Greenwich home for a report of a missing child. Police ran an investigation and say they found Ingraham had taken the child, who is under the age of 16, without permission or consent of the guardian. Police say Ingraham allegedly intended to take the child out of New York.

Three hours later, police found the child in the custody of Ingraham at the I-90 NYS Thruway Warners Service Area in Warners, New York. Police say the child was uninjured and returned without incident.

Ingraham was taken to Greenwich State Police for processing. He was arraigned on January 7 at the Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and taken to the Washington County Correctional Facility to be held without bail.