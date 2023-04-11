GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Greenwich man was arraigned on several indicted charges, including four counts of predatory sexual assault and second-degree kidnapping, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. John Ingraham, 44, was arrested following a missing child investigation in January.

On January 6, around 8:52 a.m., troopers responded to a Greenwich home for a report of a missing child. Police ran an investigation and said they found Ingraham had taken the child, under the age of 16, without permission or consent of the guardian. Police say Ingraham allegedly intended to take the child out of New York.

Three hours later, police found the child in the custody of Ingraham at the I-90 NYS Thruway Warners Service Area in Warners, New York. Police say the child was uninjured and returned without incident.

Ingraham was also arraigned on three indicted charges of endangering the welfare of a child, first-degree attempted kidnapping, and tampering with physical evidence, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.