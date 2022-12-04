GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Greenport man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a stabbing, and is being charged with attempted murder. Louis Lowman, 48, is being charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

New York State Police responded to a home on Otty Drive in Greenport on Saturday for a stabbing incident. Police say the victim sustained life-threatening injuries to the chest and neck. The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center for emergency surgery.

Lowman was arraigned at the town of Greenport Court. He is held at the Columbia County Jail without bail.