GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Greenfield man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Super Bowl party in February has pleaded guilty.

Charles Semzock, 37, is accused of assaulting a woman in a storage room at a home in Greenfield. Other people at the home forced their way into the storage room to help her.

Semzock pleaded guilty to a felony Attempted Criminal Sexual Act charge. He will be sentenced in June.