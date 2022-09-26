GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police arrested a Greenfield man for allegedly firing a gun in a residential area. Police said that Eric Cerny, 65 was arrested on Friday, September 23.

According to police, at around 4:30 p.m., Cerny shot a rifle multiple times within 200 feet of another house, without notifying or getting permission from the homeowner. Police reported no injuries during the incident, and said officers seized the weapon.

Cerny was reportedly arrested and transported to State Police Wilton for processing, where he was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Greenfield Town Court on October 10. He was later released.

Charges