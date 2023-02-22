GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office report the arrest of Charles W. Semzock, 36 of Greenfield. Semzock allegedly sexually assaulted a female during a Super Bowl after party.

On February 12, it was reported that Semzock assaulted an adult female while the two were at a party of friends following the Super Bowl in Greenfield. Police explain Semzock allegedly shoved the female into a storage room in the home where the party was taking place, where he choked and attempted to sexually assault her. Officers report that during the struggle, Semzock allegedly slammed the door closed on the female victim’s hand, causing a fracture in her finger. The victim screamed for help and the other party goers forced their way into the storage room to help. Police report Semzock fled the scene on foot and out a back door.

Charges

First degree attempted criminal sexual act, second degree strangulation, second degree unlawful imprisonment, and third degree assault.

The suspect was arrested on February 20, and arraigned in the Greenfield Town

Court, where he was held in the custody in lieu of $25,000/$50,000/$100,000 bail, pending

return to court at a later date.