GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people were arrested following a lengthy drug trafficking investigation in Saratoga County. Riley Older (26, Greenfield) and Travis Smith (23, Greenfield) face multiple charges.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said a search warrant was executed at 90 North Greenfield Road in Greenfield. Deputies report the search yielded quantities of powder fentanyl, pressed fentanyl pills, crack/cocaine, and an AR-15 with four thirty-round ammunition feeding devices. Deputies say Smith and Older are accused of distributing the narcotics and possessing the rifle and ammunition.

Older Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (three counts)

Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (five counts)

Smith Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (three counts)

Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (five counts)

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Both were arraigned at the Milton Town Court. They were remanded to the Saratoga County Jail, pending further action.