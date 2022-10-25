ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Greene County man has been sentenced to prison for reportedly trying to coerce and entice a minor into sexual activity with him. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Thomas “Tommy” Squires, 37, of Cairo, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Between June 28, 2020, and August 19, 2020, Squires admitted to exchanging sexually explicit messages with an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old. In those messages, Squires asked the child for naked photos, as well as sent naked photos to the child.

On August 19, Squires admittedly went to meet with the child in Cairo and was arrested after he arrived there. DOJ said he has been in custody since that date. Squires pleaded guilty in June to trying to coerce and entice the teen into sexual acts.

Squires was also sentenced to 15 years of supervised release after he gets out of prison. He will be required to register as a sex offender after his release.