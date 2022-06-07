NEW BALTIMORE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Greene County man has been arrested on multiple gun charges after a domestic dispute. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said Russell Brush Jr., 37, of New Baltimore, was arrested on June 3.

On Friday around 6:45 a.m., police responded to a 911 call for a domestic dispute. Brush is accused of shooting several times into an unoccupied vehicle. He was taken into custody at the scene.

A search warrant was then executed at Brush’s home in New Baltimore. During the search, police said a rifle, several shotguns, high capacity magazines, and body armor were recovered.

Charges

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

12 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Second-degree criminal mischief (felony)

Second-degree reckless endangerment (misdemeanor)

Second-degree menacing (misdemeanor)

Three counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (misdemeanor)

Brush was arraigned in the Town of Athens Court and remanded to the Greene County Jail on $25,000 cash bail. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New York State Police and the Greene County District Attorney’s Office.