CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Greene County man has been arrested after an alleged burglary at the Catskill Inn. The New York State Police said Christopher Stanton, 40, of Greenville, was arrested after the incident on May 7.

On Saturday around 10:30 p.m., police were called to the inn on State Route 9W for a report of an assault with weapons. Once there, the victim said three men had entered his room and began punching him and shooting him with a BB gun.

The victim said the men fled the area in different directions and one of the suspects fled in a black Ford pick-up truck. The victim was transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital by Catskill ambulance.

During the search for the suspects, troopers saw a vehicle matching the description at Cumberland Farms on Main Street in Cairo. Police found that the 2004 Ford Ranger was operated by Stanton. While questioning him, police said he was found to be in possession of crack cocaine and a metal knuckle knife.

Charges

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (felony)

Burglary: Entering a dwelling causing injury (felony)

Stanton was arraigned in the Town of Cairo Court and remanded to Greene County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail, $50,000 bond, or $100,000 partially secured bond. He has a return date for Catskill Court on May 12 at 4 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.