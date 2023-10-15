GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Green Island Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occured on October 15. No injuries have been reported, according to police.

On Sunday at 10:15 a.m., police responded to High Street following reports of bullets striking two separate residences. Upon arrival, officers were able to confirm that one bullet had struck the front door of a house, and that a second bullet had struck the window of another house.

Further investigation by police revealed that a shooting had occurred on the ramp of I-787 north from the Collar City bridge after multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene. The roadway was closed temporarily while the scene was assessed.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Green Island Police Department at (518)665-7854.