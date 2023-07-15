GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Green Island man has been arrested following an assault investigation, according to police. James Cullinan, 52, is facing multiple charges.

On July 15 at 3 a.m., police responded to a call from a residence near James Street by a woman stating she had been stabbed multiple times with a knife. Upon arrival, police found the victim with multiple lacerations to her arms.

Officers located Cullinan outside the house and placed him into custody. He was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Cullinan was processed and arraigned at the City of Watervliet Court. He was remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility and is due to appear at the Village of Green Island Court at 10 a.m. on July 19.

The victim was treated for her injuries at Samaritan Hospital. The court has issued an order of protection on her behalf.