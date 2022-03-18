GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — A Great Barrington man has been arrested on child pornography charges. The Great Barrington Police Department said James Keough, 53, was arrested after a search warrant at his residence.

The search warrant was obtained as a result of an investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography at his address. The Great Barrington Police Department, United States Secret Service, and Massachusetts State Police executed the warrant.

Charges

Possession of child pornography

Distribution of material depicting a child in the nude

Distribution of material depicting a child in a sexual act

Keough was held at the Great Barrington Police Department in lieu of $50,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, March 21 in the Southern Berkshire District Court. Police said further charges may be pending.