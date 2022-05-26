GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — Four people have been arrested after an unarmed bank robbery in Great Barrington Thursday. The incident took place at the Berkshire Bank on Stockbridge Road.

Around 2:40 p.m., police said a woman attempted to make a fraudulent transaction. When the bank employee noticed the suspicious activity, the woman fled the bank with the money in a black Honda with purple fenders.

Police stopped the vehicle a short time later, and a large amount of cash was also found. The following four people were arrested:

Desmond Collins, 34, of Queens, N.Y.

Adam Morrison, 30, of Irvingdale, N.Y.

Christopher Wright, 32, of Bronx, N.Y.

Shamina Cruz, 45, of Manhattan, N.Y.

All four were charged with Larceny and Unarmed Robbery and are being held on bail. Additional charges may be filed as the investigation is ongoing. Police are also working to determine if other banks may have been a victim of the group.