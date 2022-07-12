WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Washington County woman has been arrested in connection with two investigations by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. At the time of her arrest, police said Carry Valastro, 36, of Granville, was a Wanted Person for a Violation of Probation issued by Washington County Court.

On June 19, Valastro is accused of stealing money from a home on County Route 9 in Whitehall. Police said she was also in possession of a vehicle that was reported stolen from Jackson at the time of the burglary. Valastro was charged with second-degree burglary, petit larceny, and fourth-degree possession of stolen property in this incident.

In the second investigation, Valastro is accused of stealing a pickup truck from a driveway on State Route 4 in Whitehall. Police said the truck was later recovered in Poultney, Vermont. She has been charged with grand larceny in this incident.

Valastro is being held at the Washington County Jail without bail due to the Violation of Probation Warrant. She is due to appear in Whitehall Town Court at a later date.