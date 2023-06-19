ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Granville man was sentenced to just over ten years in prison on Friday for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to sell over 5 kilograms of cocaine and more. Victor Vasquez, 48, pleaded guilty before his sentencing.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Vasquez admitted that between November 2018 and September 2019, he obtained at least 5 kilograms of cocaine from a New York City-based drug supplier that he sold to cocaine redistributors in the Northern District of New York.

The DOJ says Vasquez also admitted possessing multiple firearms in a shed behind his house to protect over one kilogram of cocaine. Vasquez will serve a four-year term of supervised release once he gets out of prison.