GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Granville man has been sentenced for possessing and distributing child pornography. The United States Department of Justice said Sean Eckrote, 38, was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Eckrote was arrested by New York State Police in March 2020 after he allegedly went to Colonie to have sex with a girl under 13 years old. Police said they then found images of child porn on his cellphone.

Investigators said Eckrote distributed child porn images through a group messaging app from January 28, 2020 until March 9, 2020. He pleaded guilty on June 3, 2021, admitting to possessing and distributing these images and videos.

Eckrote will have a 30-year term of supervised release, which will begin after he is released from prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.