GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Granville man was arrested on Friday following a months-long stolen car investigation. Melton Bates, 62, faces several charges.

Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office say Bates was arrested in connection to an investigation of a stolen car. Deputies say Bates was found driving the car a time after it was reported stolen. Law enforcement says the investigation dates back as far as Friday, October 7, 2022.

Deputies say once he was taken into custody, he refused to take a breath test. Law enforcement says he also faces charges related to a second hit-and-run accident that was being investigated by the New York State Greenwich.

Charges:

Third-degree grand larceny

Driving while intoxicated

Aggravated unlicensed operator

Refusal to take a breath test

Leaving the scene of a property damage motor vehicle accident

Other vehicle and traffic violations

Deputies say Bates was arraigned in centralized arraignment. He is held pending future court dates.