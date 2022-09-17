GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Granville man has been arrested in connection with two different domestic disputes on the same day. New York State Police said Richard Bourey, 41, was arrested twice on September 12.

Around 3 p.m. on Monday, troopers responded to a Granville home for a domestic dispute. Bourey left before police arrived. He was found driving a short distance away and arrested. Police said he later recorded a 0.22% BAC.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated, second-degree harassment, unlawful possession of cannabis, and vehicle and traffic law violations. He was arraigned at Washington County CAP Court and released. During the arraignment, an order of protection was issued for the victim of the domestic dispute.

Around 9:40 p.m. that same day, police responded to the same home for another dispute. After an investigation, police found that Bourey stole a cell phone after an argument. The victim of this incident was the listed protected party on the order of protection.

Bourey left the home before police arrived. He was found walking nearby and arrested. He was charged with petit larceny and second-degree criminal contempt in this incident. He was brought to the Washington County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.